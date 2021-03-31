U.K. embassy shows off British EV tech in Pattaya

The British embassy in Bangkok hosted the EV 100 Roadshow in Pattaya to show off British electric vehicles and “smart city” training.



Chonburi Deputy Gov. Wiwat Mahapolsirikul and Pattaya Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh opened the March 30 event at the Siam Bayshore Resort & Spa with Richard Porter, commercial counselor at the embassy, and Utain Supatti, vice president of the Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand.







The EV 100 Roadshow and UK-Thailand Smart City workshop aimed to expand collaboration and networks between smart cities in the United Kingdom and Thailand and introduce a “smart city manual” written by embassy officials in collaboration with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society and Digital Economy Promotion Agency.







The manual presents an overview of smart city development in Thailand and case studies on smart cities in the U.K. with recommendations that could benefit Thailand.

The seminar also promoted the use of low-carbon electronic vehicles as a key part of building smart cities to mitigate climate change.

The embassy cooperated with leading companies to bring electric vehicle technologies from the U.K. to exhibit, including a Jaguar EV, premium electric SUVs, and electric motorcycles.

There also were classic blue taxis from Asia CABB, prototypes of a London taxi, and flexible, lightweight solar panels that could be used on tuk-tuks promoted by the Electric Vehicle Association.





















