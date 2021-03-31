7 days quarantine for vaccinated tourists to Pattaya, Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga, Chiang Mai

The Cabinet has approved the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)’s plan to reopen the country with seven-day quarantine for foreign travelers.



Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the plan reduces the quarantine period to seven days for fully vaccinated tourists in Pattaya, Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga and Chiang Mai.







He said from July 1, vaccinated tourists can visit Phuket without undergoing quarantine, and from October 1, the quarantine measure will be lifted in Krabi, Phang Nga, Pattaya and Chiang Mai.







Mr. Anucha said according to the plan’s timeline, Thailand will lift all quarantine restrictions on foreign travelers next year. (NNT)











