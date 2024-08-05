Chinese investors illegally erect sign for new factory in Rayong, prompting community outrage and official investigation

Local residents in Ban Khai District, Rayong Province, reported the installation of a Chinese-language sign featuring an image of a planned factory on the roadside of Moo 11, Nong Bua Subdistrict, Ban Khai District on August 4. Concerned that the construction might be unauthorized, the residents sought media assistance to investigate.

Upon receiving the tip-off, reporters visited the site and found heavy machinery grading the land and a large pile of construction materials. The sign indicated imminent construction but lacked any visible permit from local authorities.







The reporters presented photographic evidence to Adul Akkaraphetphaisan, the assistant village headman of Moo 11, who confirmed that no permissions had been requested or granted for the sign’s installation. Adul emphasized that any construction project must first notify local authorities and obtain approval from the Nong Bua Subdistrict Administrative Organization (SAO).

Triphop Banterngsuk, the secretary of the Nong Bua SAO, echoed these concerns, stating he was unaware of the incident and would investigate the matter promptly.







Sujin Sukkert, the mayor of the Nong Bua SAO, confirmed that no permission had been sought for the sign. He warned that if the investors proceeded with construction without proper authorization, they would be violating the law. There is concern that the factory could cause environmental pollution and negatively impact the community.

The SAO plans to dispatch the director of the engineering department to investigate the situation. If illegal activities are confirmed, legal action will be taken against the investors. Although the sign has reportedly been removed, officials will continue to trace its origins and ensure compliance with local regulations.





































