Two workers critically injured in Sri Racha roof collapse

SRI RACHA, Thailand – Two construction workers were critically injured after a roof structure collapsed at a factory site in Sri Racha district, Chonburi province, on the afternoon of May 8.

Police from Nong Kham Police Station received reports of the accident at approximately 3:30 p.m. inside a factory, located in Nong Kham subdistrict.







Emergency responders from Sawang Pratheep Sri Racha Rescue Foundation rushed to the scene and found two unidentified male workers unconscious and lying in pools of blood within the construction area. Rescue personnel provided urgent first aid before transporting both victims to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Initial investigations found that the accident occurred in an area where building extension work was underway. Authorities believe the roof structure suddenly gave way and collapsed onto the workers while they were performing construction duties below. Police said the exact cause of the collapse remains unclear and engineers along with relevant agencies will inspect the structure to determine what triggered the accident.

















































