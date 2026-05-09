Thai authorities link Pattaya weapons case to possible international crime network

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thai police deployed patrol vehicles to escort Chinese suspect Mingchen Sun to Pattaya Provincial Court on Saturday May 9 after he was arrested with a cache of war weapons and explosives allegedly stored inside a house described by investigators as resembling an “arms workshop.” Authorities from Na Jomtien Police Station transferred the 31-year-old suspect from police detention for fingerprinting before formally requesting his detention at court. Officers imposed heightened security measures throughout the journey, fearing the case may be linked to transnational criminal networks.







Police said the suspect faces multiple charges, including illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, possession of explosives, and unauthorized possession of military-grade equipment.

Investigators revealed the suspect appeared highly stressed and showed signs of depression, prompting officers to monitor him closely while in custody. Reports said he repeatedly complained throughout the night that he “wanted to die.” Authorities also stated he confessed to all charges.

Meanwhile, Pol. Col. Naphatsapong Kositsuriyamanee ordered immigration officers to formally revoke the suspect’s permission to stay in Thailand and place him on the blacklist pending deportation after legal proceedings conclude.



Police also clarified that a woman seen with the suspect during the incident is currently considered only a friend and tour guide acquaintance. Investigators found no evidence linking her to the weapons or explosives discovered in the case. Further investigations led officers to a residence in Bangkok’s Khlong Sam Wa district connected to the suspect’s former Thai wife. She told police the pair married in 2022 and divorced in April 2025, adding that they had not met since the separation. Authorities found no illegal items inside the property. Pol. Gen. Kitrat Phanphet is expected to travel to Na Jomtien Police Station today to personally monitor the progress of the investigation and expansion of the case.

















































