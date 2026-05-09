New and veteran bar workers clash in violent late-night fight on Pattaya Soi 6

PATTAYA, Thailand – A late-night argument between two female bar employees escalated into a violent fight at a bar on Pattaya Soi 6 during the early hours of May 9. Emergency responders from Sawang Boriboon received reports of a physical altercation at Miso Bar in Pattaya Soi 6, at approximately 3:36 a.m. Police officers from Pattaya City Police Station and rescue volunteers rushed to the scene to investigate.







Authorities found a 22-year-old woman identified as Ms. Asamaporn Bangprasert injured with facial wounds and bleeding from the nose and mouth. Rescue workers provided first aid before transporting her to hospital for further treatment. The alleged attacker, a 27-year-old woman identified only as Aranya, reportedly worked as a PR staff member at the venue and remained at the scene to speak with police.



According to another employee, the two women both worked at the bar, with the injured woman being a newer employee while the other had worked there longer. After the venue closed, staff members reportedly sat together drinking before an argument broke out and escalated into a physical confrontation. Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

















































