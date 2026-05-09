Thai police investigate arms stockpile in Na Jomtien near Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thai police have launched a sweeping multi-agency investigation into a Chinese national accused of converting a residence in the Na Jomtien area, Chonburi, into an alleged “war weapons workshop,” amid growing concerns over national security risks and possible transnational crime links, May 9. Pol. Gen. Kitrat Phanphet has ordered investigators to examine “every dimension” of the case after authorities uncovered a large cache of military-grade weapons and explosives at a house in Huai Yai, following a traffic accident involving the suspect in Na Jomtien.







Police said the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Chinese national Mingchen Sun, was found with firearms and ammunition inside a crashed vehicle before officers expanded the search to his residence, where they allegedly discovered a significant stockpile of weapons, explosives, and military equipment. Among the seized items were assault rifles, grenades, C4 explosive material, booby trap components, detonators, and protective gear such as bulletproof vests and gas masks. Officials described the site as resembling a covert weapons assembly location.

Investigators also claimed to have found digital evidence on the suspect’s mobile phone, including images of firearms training at a BHQ-linked facility in Cambodia and online conversations allegedly related to explosives and potential attack planning.

Police confirmed that multiple agencies are now involved in the case, including EOD units, immigration officers, regional investigators, and forensic teams, while the Chinese Embassy is expected to be invited to participate in parts of the investigation. Authorities further revealed unusual identity records linked to the suspect, including multiple passports and Thai-related identification documents, along with household registration records in Bangkok and past links to Chiang Mai, all of which are now under verification. Officials said the suspect had rented the Chonburi property for around two years and frequently traveled in and out of Thailand since 2020.

Police added that the suspect has shown signs of severe stress and is under close monitoring, with a psychiatric evaluation being considered as part of the investigation process. Despite the seriousness of the allegations, residents described him as polite and friendly, expressing shock that such a large quantity of explosives was allegedly stored in their community. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, with forensic analysis expected to determine whether the case is linked to broader international criminal activity.























































