Two Vietnamese arrested for brutally assaulting countryman in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Following the assault on Xuan Hai Ngo, a 38-year-old Vietnamese national, outside a restaurant on South Pattaya Road on June 26, Pattaya police have apprehended two Vietnamese suspects Tran Chinh Tin, 30, and Nguyen Anh Kiet, 32, who confessed to the assault.

Tran Chinh Tin revealed that he had been involved in a business partnership with Xuan Hai Ngo in Vietnam, dealing with car accessories and pawned vehicles. The partnership suffered a loss of approximately 1,400,000 baht due to the confiscation of two illegal vehicles by Vietnamese authorities. Following the loss, Tran relocated to Pattaya to work at his sister’s restaurant.







Xuan Hai Ngo confronted Tran upon learning of his presence in Pattaya, demanding repayment of the lost money. Tran argued that as business partners, he was not solely responsible for the repayment, leading to a heated argument that escalated into a physical altercation. Nguyen Anh Kiet, a friend visiting Tran, also became involved in the incident.

Both Tran and Nguyen have been charged with assault causing injury. The police investigation is ongoing as they gather more details surrounding the incident and the business dealings that led to the confrontation.

