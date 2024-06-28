Five arrested in Pattaya for assault and attempted human trafficking

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 22-year-old woman, identified as Ms. A (alias), posted a video on social media on June 22, revealing her assault by a large transgender woman and accomplices outside a dormitory. The assailants allegedly sought to coerce her into prostitution to settle a debt she had guaranteed. Police had already been actively pursuing the suspects following initial reports of the incident.







On June 27, a joint operation involving officers from Pattaya City Police Station, Region 2 Police, and the Central Investigation Bureau’s Anti-Human Trafficking Division led to a raid on a tattoo shop in Soi Rungland, South Pattaya. The operation resulted in five suspects taken into custody, all of whom were named in arrest warrants issued by the Pattaya Provincial Court.

The suspects were arrested while engaged in gaming activities at the tattoo shop and subsequently taken to Pattaya City Police Station for interrogation. During questioning, some of the suspects confessed to the charges brought against them, while others denied involvement in certain aspects of the incident. The investigation is ongoing as authorities gather more details surrounding the assault and the alleged attempt at human trafficking.

