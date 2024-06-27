Debt dispute leads to violent assault on Vietnamese national in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Two Vietnamese nationals were caught on camera violently assaulting a man outside a street food restaurant on South Pattaya Road on June 25. A local reporter witnessed and recorded the incident, intervening to stop the brutal beating.

The victim, Xuan Hai Ngo, 38, a fellow Vietnamese national, sustained injuries including cuts, bruises around his right eye socket, and a bleeding wound at the back of his head. Pattaya police swiftly responded, attempting to intercept the suspects near Big C shopping centre, South Pattaya.







Despite a search effort and sightings near Big C, the fleeing suspects, described as two slim, tall Vietnamese men—one in a yellow shirt and shorts, the other in a blue shirt and long pants—evaded capture near the shopping centre’s parking lot. Police are collaborating with neighbouring stations to apprehend them.

Ngo, speaking through an interpreter, explained that the altercation arose from a debt settlement meeting with his attackers, escalating into a violent assault on the street. The assailants arrived in a grey Ford Raptor pickup, later found containing knives, metal rods, and wooden sticks, seized by police for investigation.

Ngo received medical treatment at Bangkok-Pattaya Hospital for his injuries. Police remain actively engaged in pursuing the Vietnamese gang involved, aiming to swiftly bring them to justice.




































