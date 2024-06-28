Teacher Appreciation Day commemorated at Pattaya Redemptorist School for the Blind

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya Redemptorist School for the Blind hosted its annual Teacher Appreciation Day on June 27. This long-standing tradition in Thailand symbolizes respect and gratitude towards teachers for their dedication and the knowledge they impart. The event aims to foster respect and appreciation among students for their teachers, strengthening the bond between educators and students.

Led by school director Pratheep Yodsong, the event saw enthusiastic participation from faculty, students, and alumni. Father Sukhum Thanasingh, Chairman of the Redemptorist Foundation for People with Disabilities, attended as an honoured guest.







In his address, Pratheep Yodsong emphasized the significance of the ceremony in acknowledging teachers’ hard work and dedication. Father Sukhum Thanasingh shared words of encouragement, commending students and faculty for their commitment to education and mutual respect.

Since opening in the mid-1980s, the Pattaya Redemptorist School for the Blind has provided blind and visually impaired children with an education that enables them to become independent members of society. The school follows the national curriculum set by the Ministry of Education and also teaches essential skills such as Braille and white cane use for mobility.

The school educates students through three years of kindergarten and nine years of junior and secondary education. They can then complete Grades 10-12 at the Pattaya Redemptorist Vocational School for the Blind, which opened in 2013 and teaches vocational and life skills to further their independence.





































