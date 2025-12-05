Pattaya tightens city regulations following fireworks festival vendor complaints

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn chaired a meeting with the Pattaya City Administration Division to evaluate progress on prior directives and address new operational challenges on December 4. The session, attended by Acting Administration Office chief Jirawat Sukonthasap and heads of related departments, focused heavily on restoring order in key parts of the city.







Wuthisak underscored the need for strict and continuous regulation across Pattaya’s major public areas, particularly at core tourism zones such as Walking Street, Bali Hai Pier, Naklua’s Lan Pho Market, and the city’s beach chair and umbrella concessions. He reiterated that operators must follow municipal rules without exception, especially regarding unauthorized beach chair rentals and the private use of public beachfront areas. Such practices, he said, must be stopped immediately to protect both public access and the city’s tourism image.

The Deputy Mayor expanded his directive to include broader citywide issues, from managing homeless populations to enforcing the “You Reserve, We Remove” parking policy. He also called for stronger cooperation in drug-suppression efforts and urged officials to accelerate the implementation of the “Mother of the Land Fund” community initiative to ensure tangible benefits for local neighborhoods.



A significant portion of the meeting centered on problems that surfaced during the recent Pattaya International Fireworks Festival. Unregistered street vendors entered the designated event space, obstructing views and affecting the income of legally registered sellers who had followed the proper lottery and registration process. The incident sparked public complaints and widespread criticism on social media, prompting Wuthisak to warn departments that such lapses cannot be repeated. He ordered stricter enforcement at future festivals, especially in securing event perimeters and preventing unauthorized vendors from entering. Relevant agencies were instructed to gather detailed reports and prepare official documentation so the administration can conduct a proper review and implement meaningful corrective measures.





Wuthisak emphasized that these actions aim to maintain order, reduce public inconvenience, and ensure fairness for law-abiding vendors. Above all, he said, the goal is to protect Pattaya’s reputation as a world-class tourist destination by keeping public spaces properly managed and ensuring that future events run smoothly and professionally.



































