Two children drown while playing in overflowing water weir; parents cautioned during school break

SATTAHIP, Thailand – Local authorities were notified of two drownings at the water weir in Bang Phai Canal, Plutaluang Sub-district, Sattahip, on October 26. Pol. Maj. Col. Phornchai Lueaphol rushed to the scene along with a rescue team from several local organizations, including the Sattahip Rojanathammasatharn Foundation and the Rayong Rescue Unit.

After one hour of searching, divers recovered the bodies of 13-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy, who were found trapped underwater. The scene was filled with sorrow as family members mourned the loss of the young lives.



Friends of the victims reported that they had come to the area to play in the water to cool off during their school break. While playing above the water weir, both children were swept into the overflow and were caught in a strong current, leading to their drowning. The friends witnessing the incident immediately alerted authorities for help, but it was too late to save them.

Initially, police documented the scene and planned to interview the friends of the deceased to determine the circumstances leading to their deaths. The bodies were sent to Sattahip Hospital for further examination to establish the cause of death.

Parents urged to exercise caution and keep their children in sights for safety during school break.














































