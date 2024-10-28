Pregnant woman turns to illegal orthodontics to fund childbirth in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Authorities received reports from consumers about an illegal operation providing fashion orthodontics services, advertised on Facebook, October 26. After investigating, officers arranged for a service appointment and sent an undercover agent to receive treatment for 1,000 baht. This led to the apprehension of the suspect, who was subsequently charged.

The operation was led by Pol. Maj. Gen. Theerachai Chamnanmor, along with the Consumer Protection and Health Department of Chonburi Province, resulting in the arrest of a 23-year-old woman, referred to as “Pui” (a pseudonym), who is currently pregnant.



Authorities seized 38 items as evidence, including orthodontic rubber bands, metal wires, braces, teeth cleaning devices, and mouthwash, valued at over 10,000 baht. The illegal practice was conducted from a rented room in the Nongprue area of Banglamung, Chonburi.

During questioning, Pui admitted to running this illegal fashion orthodontics service for over six months to generate extra income for her upcoming childbirth, which is scheduled in 15 days. She claimed to have learned the practice from YouTube and purchased the necessary tools online, promoting her services to attract teenage clients.







Saranya Klomjaikaw, a senior pharmacist at Chonburi Public Health, issued a warning, emphasizing that orthodontics should focus on oral health rather than fashion. She cautioned that procedures performed by unqualified individuals could lead to serious health risks, including gum injury and infections, and could severely damage teeth. She advised seeking treatment only from licensed clinics and qualified dentists for safety.

































