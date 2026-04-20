Pattaya rescues stray dog seriously injured by dart attack

PATTAYA, Thailand – Officials in Pattaya rushed to help a stray dog after receiving reports that it had been attacked with a dart lodged in the middle of its chest, leaving it seriously injured.

Veterinary staff were called to the scene and safely sedated the dog before taking it for urgent medical treatment.

Once the dog has recovered, it will be transferred to Pattaya’s animal shelter for rehabilitation before being matched with a suitable new home.







Mayor Poramet Ngampichet said the stray dog problem remains one of the city’s major concerns and that Pattaya has continued to expand sterilization, vaccination and population control programs in order to reduce the number of stray animals and lower the risk of disease.

He added that the city is continuing to improve its animal shelter facilities so stray dogs can be cared for more systematically, while also encouraging residents to live alongside animals in a more humane and sustainable way.

















































