Two 14-year-old students in Pattaya return lost wallet with cash to police

PATTAYA, Thailand – Two 14-year-old students, Noppadon Phupipat from Nern Plab Wan School and Phattharaphon Ngao-ngam from Wat Suttawas School, went to the Pattaya City Police Station to report a found wallet on November 21. The wallet, found in front of Central Festival Pattaya Beach Mall, contained significant valuables. The students, along with a brother, had noticed the wallet left on an ice container and realized it contained cash, identification documents, and other personal items.

The students decided to return the wallet to the police, hoping to find the rightful owner and prevent any inconvenience. Inside the high-end brand wallet, officers found 3,640 Thai baht, 71 Chinese yuan, and documents indicating the owner was a Chinese tourist.

Pol. Capt. Anand Mahakitassawakul, Deputy Investigator at Pattaya City Police Station, recorded the event for further investigation, awaiting the owner’s contact for return. The students’ honorable actions were widely praised by locals, highlighting their honesty and integrity.







