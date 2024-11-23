Pattaya Beach comes alive as tourists flock to sunbathe and enjoy water activities during high season

PATTAYA, Thailand -– As the high season approaches, Pattaya is witnessing a surge in tourism, with international visitors flocking to the beach to sunbathe and enjoy the water. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) reported that from January 1 to November 17, Thailand has welcomed 30,564,481 foreign tourists, generating an impressive 1.43 trillion Baht in revenue.

On November 22, local reporters visited Pattaya Beach to capture the vibrant atmosphere as tourists arrived to enjoy the city’s key activities. Among them is the “Chonburi Coffee on the Beach 2024” event, creating a relaxing and inviting environment at Pattaya Central Beach. This will be followed by the highly anticipated Pattaya International Fireworks Festival from November 29-30.

At the beach, many visitors are enjoying the sun, while beach umbrella vendors, speedboat rentals, masseurs, and local merchants have started seeing a steady flow of customers.

Thailand’s tourism has seen remarkable growth, with China, Malaysia, India, South Korea, and Russia among the top five countries contributing the highest number of tourists. Tourism and Sports Minister, Mr. Sorawong Thienthong, emphasized that the coming weeks are expected to see further growth in international arrivals, driven by the peak season, particularly from European markets. Government initiatives, such as the easing of travel requirements and increased flight capacities, have also contributed to this boost.

With the upcoming events and continued international interest, Pattaya is set to enjoy a prosperous high season, welcoming tourists and generating significant revenue for the local economy.







