Foreign man rescued from car after losing consciousness in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Sawang Boriboon Pattaya Rescue Unit was notified of a foreign man who had lost consciousness inside a vehicle near the Land Department intersection on Pattaya Third Road, in south Pattaya on November 21.

Upon arrival, rescuers found a white Mazda sedan with Bangkok, parked against the sidewalk with the engine running and the gear in drive. Inside the car, a foreign man in his 30s was unconscious. Despite efforts to wake him, he did not respond, so a locksmith was called to open the vehicle.

While waiting for assistance, the car shifted forward and collided with a utility pole. Using specialized tools, rescuers opened the door and were able to extricate the man in about three minutes. He was disoriented and unable to communicate but was safely transported to the hospital for further treatment.







