Twice-monthly Pattaya Walking Street ‘big cleanings’ begin

Pattaya officials picked up brooms to kick off twice monthly “big cleanings” for the nightlife strip.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, his deputies, sanitation workers and Walking Street business owners and staff joined in sweeping and scrubbing the newly laid and painted road Jan. 11.

The mayor said the effort was made to stress the importance of cleanliness.







He invited people and business operators to voluntarily do good things for cleanliness and beauty to welcome tourists visiting Walking Street.

The last stage of Walking Street’s facelift will come in March when now-unused electricity poles will be removed. The overhead wires were buried last year.

































