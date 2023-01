Pattaya beach ranks no.2 most viewed beach on Tik Tok

CNBC released a survey report on the most popular beaches in the world on the TikTok platform by Destination2, a travel agency in the UK.

They collected data on TikTok users who have visited and hashtagged video content of famous beaches worldwide.







Pattaya Beach, in Thailand, was ranked number 2 among the most popular TikTok beaches in the world, with 128.5 million views.

The reason is that Pattaya Beach is made up of a 2.5-mile crescent of coastline. According to Trip Advisor, the beach is known for thrilling activities like parasailing, jet-skiing, banana boat riding, and more.







Here are the top 10 most-liked beaches worldwide on TikTok:

Bondi Beach, Australia (445.8 million views); Pattaya Beach, Thailand (128.5 million views); Nha Trang Beach, Vietnam (64.6 million views); Vung Tau Beach, Vietnam (61.9 million views); Waikiki Beach, United States (43.7 million views); Jumeirah Beach, Dubai (30.3 million views); Kelingking Beach, Indonesia (30 million views); Santa Monica Beach, United States (29 million views); Airlie Beach, Australia (27.8 million views); Whitehaven Beach, Australia (23.5 million views). (PRD)