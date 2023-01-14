Dinosaurs installed at Bangkok Government House for Children’s Day

Big dinosaur models have been installed at the Government House lawn to greet young visitors on the upcoming National Children’s Day, which falls on the second Saturday of January. Five replica dinosaurs were supplied by the Mineral Resources Department. Children can participate in various activities such as exhibitions of robots, astronauts and microcars.







They can try being news anchors at Government House’s press center and enjoy playing various games and receiving gifts and souvenirs. 7,000 footballs will be handed out at the event.

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha will chair the opening of the event and children will be allowed to sit on the prime minister’s chair and visit the Thai Koo Fah building and the Phakdi Bodin building in the premises. The event will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan 14. (TNA)





































