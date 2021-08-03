Twice displaced by pandemic, disabled Pattaya drinks seller keeps fighting

Twice displaced by coronavirus shutdowns, a disabled Pattaya woman continues to fight for survival by selling tea and juice from her wheelchair.

Sunanta Phusuwannarong, 27, was spotted rolling down Soi Nernplabwan with an ice chest full of milk tea, orange juices and fingerroot water, all for sale for 20 baht a serving.







Before the coronavirus pandemic, Sunanta would sell her drinks at a Pattaya market. But market closures and a steep drop-off in customers last year prompted her to take her business to Pattaya Beach.

Sunanta sold drinks from her chair there until the beach was closed again this year. So, she moved to Soi Nernplabwan.







Kitja Tungwong, her 30-year-old husband, worked for a rescue foundation in Ban Bung District but suffered a debilitating head injury and can no longer work. So she’s earning for both of them.

Sunanta is a proud woman, however, and won’t accept handouts. If someone gives her a free meal and water, she “pays” for it by giving back milk tea. Sunanta said she thinks other people have it much worse than her and doesn’t want to take food that can go to them.

Sunanta said she tells people not to give up. Although times are hard, everyone has to keep fighting.





























