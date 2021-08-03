DDC reaffirms no Thai VIPs received Pfizer vaccines donated by US

The COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer would be administered for doctors, nurses, medical students, rescue workers and undertakers who were in close contact with COVID-19 cases, according to the Public Health Ministry.

Dr Sura Wisetsak, deputy permanent secretary for public health, said that of 1.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine donated by the United States, 700,000 doses would be used for medical personnel who worked close to COVID-19 cases, 645,000 doses would be administered in 13 provinces of maximum and strict COVID-19 control, 145,000 doses would be for expatriates and the people who would leave for other countries as listed by the Foreign Ministry, 5,000 doses would be reserved for researches and 3,450 doses would be kept for Delta variant control in high-risk areas.







Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, assured that no VIPs had received any doses of this lot of the Pfizer vaccine because all the doses had been stored at a cold warehouse and had not been distributed. They had just been in an official delivery ceremony at Government House this morning (Aug 2), he said.

The country logged 17,970 new COVID-19 cases and 178 new fatalities over the past 24 hours. The total cases rose to 633,284 and the death toll was at 5,168. (TNA)























