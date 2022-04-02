Southern Committee approves projects to strengthen Thailand-Saudi Arabia ties

The Southern Border Provinces Development Strategy Committee is advocating for a slew of development projects aimed at strengthening Thailand-Saudi Arabia ties.

Maj Gen Patchasak Patirupanont, an assistant spokesman for Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, said the projects were approved at a committee meeting on Thursday (31 Mar) after the two countries agreed to re-establish full diplomatic ties following Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s visit to Saudi Arabia in January.



The meeting, which was presided over by Gen Prawit, approved a project to build a jetty at an inlet in Songkhla’s Thepha district to prevent coastal erosion, as well as a livestock community project for the Halal Economic Corridor to help sustain the livelihoods of 750 farmers.

Furthermore, the committee agreed to continue the promotion of a more multicultural society in the three southernmost border provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani, and Yala, as well as four districts in Songkhla, the development of an ancient tunnel in Betong reserved forest, and the promotion of the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.







The meeting agreed to hire a group of university graduates affected by the southern unrest as volunteers, bringing the total number of volunteers to 2,458.

Later, Gen Prawit charged the committee and related agencies with pushing the projects forward and encouraging local leaders and people to participate in order to improve multiculturalism and equality in the southern region. (NNT)

































