PATTAYA, Thailand – Around 5,400 U.S. Navy personnel have arrived in Pattaya for a short break from January 27 to 31, following the docking of four USS Carl Vinson ships at Laem Chabang Port in Chonburi province. The visit is expected to bring significant economic and social benefits to the city.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Yingyot Thepchamnong, Commissioner of Region 2 Police, announced that measures have been implemented to ensure safety and smooth traffic flow during the sailors’ stay. Close coordination with Sattahip Naval Base and local authorities has been established to provide security and assist visitors in exploring Pattaya.







The influx of U.S. Navy troops is expected to generate substantial economic benefits for local businesses, particularly in the tourism, hospitality, and nightlife sectors. Thanet Supornsahasrungsri, President of the Association of Chonburi Tourism Federation (ACTF), reported that hotels near the beach, Second Road, and nightlife areas are fully booked. The revenue from accommodations, shopping, and entertainment is estimated to exceed 125 million baht.

Chonburi authorities have also urged local businesses to act as welcoming hosts by providing fair prices and quality services to leave a positive impression on visitors. Local residents are encouraged to assist law enforcement by reporting urgent issues via the 191 hotline, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

The arrival of U.S. troops not only underscores Pattaya’s appeal as a world-class destination but also serves as a boost to the local economy, marking a positive start to the city’s tourism season.

Local businesses, including restaurants, bars, and hotels, are experiencing increased activity during this period, with the influx of international visitors benefiting Pattaya’s tourism sector. The community has warmly welcomed the U.S. soldiers, recognizing the positive economic and social impact of their stay.

As the soldiers enjoy their downtime in Pattaya, the city serves as a prime example of how cultural and economic exchanges can further strengthen international relations.



















































