Turkish man’s Valentine’s Day turns nightmare as beach woman disappears with his money in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 56-year-old Turkish man’s attempt to enjoy a romantic Valentine’s Day evening in Pattaya ended in disappointment and theft after a Thai woman he met on the beach disappeared with his money.

The victim reported the theft to police at 2:46 AM on February 15, detailing the events that led to his loss. He explained that he had met a woman at Pattaya Beach, whose appearance matched his preferences. After agreeing on a fee, they went back to his hotel room in South Pattaya for the night.







While the victim went to take a shower, he left the woman in the room. Upon finishing his shower, he was shocked to find that the woman had vanished, and his belongings were missing. Specifically, he discovered that 4,000 baht in cash and 600 US dollars—equivalent to approximately 25,000 baht—had been stolen.

Despite multiple attempts to contact her via phone, the woman did not answer. The Turkish man quickly realized he had been robbed and proceeded to file a police report at Pattaya Police Station.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident, with officers from the investigation team already dispatched to gather information and locate the suspect. Authorities are working swiftly to identify and apprehend the woman involved in the theft.































