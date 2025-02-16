Pattaya Weekend Challenge – Residents frustrated by nighttime street racing on Sukhumvit Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents of Na Jomtien have expressed their frustration over the frequent street racing activities taking place along Sukhumvit Road in front of a water park every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night. The races, which involve no fewer than 50 motorcycles, have caused significant disturbances for both local residents and other road users.

The racers, often referred to as "teenage bikers," challenge each other to high-speed competitions, making it difficult for other vehicles to safely navigate the road. Local residents have called on authorities to take stricter action to stop the races, urging police to step up enforcement and address the issue seriously to ensure public safety.






































