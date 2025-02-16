Pattaya and the eastern region facing hot weather with scattered thunderstorms

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Meteorological Department reports that northern and northeastern Thailand are experiencing cool to cold weather with morning fog, while Bangkok, its metropolitan area, and the eastern region continue to face hot weather with hazy conditions during the day and scattered thunderstorms.

According to the 24-hour forecast, a weak high-pressure system or cool air mass is covering the upper northeastern region, combined with westerly winds in the upper atmosphere over the northern region. These conditions will keep the North and Northeast cool to cold, with morning fog.







Meanwhile, southerly and southeasterly winds covering the central region, including Bangkok, its metropolitan area, and the East, will bring hot daytime temperatures with hazy conditions and isolated thunderstorms. Mountain peaks will experience cold to very cold temperatures, while highland areas will remain chilly.

The public is advised to take care of their health due to the changing weather conditions and be cautious of fire hazards in dry conditions. Drivers should also be extra careful when traveling through foggy areas.

For the southern region, the northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea remains weak. Waves in the Gulf of Thailand are approximately one meter high, rising to over one meter in stormy areas. Boat operators in the lower Gulf should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm-affected zones.



Northern Region: Cool to cold weather with morning fog and hot daytime conditions. Lows of 14-21°C, highs of 33-37°C. Mountain peaks will see very cold conditions with some frost, with lows of 6-15°C.

Northeastern Region: Cool to cold weather with morning fog and hot daytime conditions. Lows of 15-21°C, highs of 34-36°C. Mountainous areas will remain cold, with lows of 10-15°C.

Central Region: Cool mornings with fog, followed by hot and hazy conditions in the afternoon. Lows of 20-23°C, highs of 36-38°C.

Eastern Region: Morning fog, hot and hazy conditions during the day, and isolated thunderstorms (10% of the area), mainly in Chonburi (Pattaya) and Rayong. Lows of 21-25°C, highs of 32-38°C.







Southern Region (East Coast): Isolated thunderstorms (10% of the area), mainly in Yala and Narathiwat. Lows of 22-26°C, highs of 32-35°C.

Southern Region (West Coast): Partly cloudy with hot daytime temperatures and light rain in some areas. Lows of 23-26°C, highs of 33-37°C.

Bangkok and Metropolitan Area: Morning fog, hot and hazy conditions during the day, with a slight chance of rain. Lows of 23-26°C, highs of 33-37°C.

Residents across Thailand should remain cautious of rapid weather changes and follow updates from the Meteorological Department.































