Trapped pooch safely rescued from house gate

SRI RACHA, Thailand – A pet dog was rescued from a gate at a residence in Surasak Sub-district, of Sri Racha after becoming trapped on March 17.







Patcharaphan Sodasri, 55, who witnessed the incident while passing by in her car, alerted the homeowner and promptly contacted the rescue team. Despite the homeowner’s efforts to free the dog, they were unsuccessful after more than an hour.

Volunteers from a local rescue team swiftly responded to the distress call and found the male dog, approximately 4 years old, with its head and hind legs entwined in the gate’s metal railing. Due to the dog’s distressed state and potential hostility, rescuers proceeded cautiously, using cutting tools to successfully free the canine in 10 minutes. “Ngern” the dog, has recovered from his traumatic ordeal and is back to his happy self again.









































