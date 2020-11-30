Trash activists feed Pattaya police, volunteers during fireworks fest

A group of Facebook environmental activists offered 400 free meals to police officers, volunteers and security guards keeping the Pattaya Fireworks Festival safe.







The Rubbish Communication group, which campaigns against litter and for better trash collection, also donated food and drinking water to media covering the Nov. 27-28 event from their setup in the Pattaya Police Station parking lot.

Security authorities expressed their thanks to the group for their effort and the boxed meals.

Phuchit Sesapan, a police volunteer, said the sticky rice and fried chicken was tasty and appreciated.

