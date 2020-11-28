Ghost stories swirl around Pattaya-area shrine

Ghost stories swirled after a motorist posted a dashcam video to Facebook of a “mysterious” shadow across the road at night near a Huay Yai shrine.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Supernatural stories have long been attached to the Mae Nang Mai and Indra Amarin shrines on the site of a former gas station on Highway 331 before the Khao Maikaew intersection. Its collection of zebras can catch the headlights of passing cars, leading to spooky shadows and specular reflections.

In the case of a video posted after a 3 a.m. Nov. 25 trip down Highway 331, the shadow with what looked like moving human’s arms and legs, in fact, might have been moving arms and legs. Workers were seen in the area carrying lumber and construction materials.









That didn’t stop Thais from going down the usual rabbit hole with tales of ghosts and spirits.

Sanga Tubtim, a grilled chicken vendor in front of the shrine, said that people often see shadows and attribute them to ghosts of people walking through the area. Or sometimes they see a herd of zebras crossing the road when a full moon shines behind the shrine’s zebra statues, which they don’t see from the highway.

The shrines date back 50 years to when the former gas station owner put up a Ganesh shrine. The station was abandoned after the owner shot himself dead and the Ganesh shrine later was changed to Amarin.

Since then, local residents, soldiers and business people paid respects and asked for blessings and luck. When they received good fortune, they often paid back the shrine by bringing statues of elephants and zebras.





Sanga didn’t put much credence in ghost stories, saying it was common for night-time photographers to capture the shadows of the animal statues and attribute them to something supernatural. She said some believers even passed out in shock, only enhancing the shrines’ reputation.











