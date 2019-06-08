Transvestite pickpocket arrested

A transvestite pickpocket caught on a viral video robbing a British tourist has been arrested.

Wilad Wongsuwan, 29, was trotted out by top regional police brass who were embarrassed by a video that was picked up by British tabloids.

Anthony O’Mally, 49, shared CCTV footage of him being pickpocketed around 3:30 a.m. on May 2 on Walking Street and the story was picked up by the British tabloids.

O’Mally was drunk when the tall transgender woman accosted him and took his wallet without his knowledge. The suspect casually lit up a cigarette while the victim staggered away with 500 pounds, or about 20,000 baht.

“I appreciate very much the work of Thai police for quickly arresting the suspect,” O’Mally said. “Personally, I am very impressed and would like to thank you to Thai police.”

Police said Wilad confessed, claiming he was unemployed after working at a Soi 8 beer bar. On the night in question he was drunk and stressed out over money, so he pickpocketed the tourist.