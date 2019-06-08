Pattaya adds 11 civil servants

Eleven new teachers and civil servants were welcomed on their first day of work and told to work hard and honestly.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai opened the June 4 orientation with City Manager Chanatpong Sriviset and personnel director Surasak Jansomboon.

Pattaya took on 11 new city employees who passed their exam with the Department of Local Administration.

One teacher was added to a Pattaya public school, three transferred from another municipality, one person returned to work after a hiatus and six bureaucrats were new hires.