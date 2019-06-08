Lineup set for June 14-15 Pattaya Music Festival

The lineup has been set for the June 14-15 Pattaya Music Festival with three stages spread between the Dusit Thani Hotel and Jomtien Beach.

On June 14, Stage 1 on Pattaya Beach at Central Road will feature Pete Pera, Kwang AB Normal, Lam Morrison, Rung Rocketra, Nuvo, Ea Jirakorn, Southside, Bug Ass, and Carabao.

The North Pattaya Beach stage will feature Chinobi, NOS, Blue-Shade, Playground, ActArt, Instinct, Sweet Mullet, and Lomosonic.

And at Jomtien’s multi-purpose sports zone will be Zadis, Chill Chill Band, Pleng Plung, Swagen, and Chinobi.

On Day 2 at Central Road will be Pee Saderd, Tu Popthorn, Mono Music Artists, Boy Peace Maker, Da Endorphin, Paradox and 25 Hours.

At the Dusit Thani will be Seadog, Nu Reggae, The Mousses, Bedroom Audi Mean, Yes’sirday, OG-anic+HighHot, and Retrospect.

In Jomtien Beach will be Kwanjai Chaiyachet, Joyzee Chic, Rabbit, Seadog Band, and Mahahing band. (PCPR)