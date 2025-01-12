Transgender woman’s theft report turns into drug bust as crystal meth emerges at police station

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chaos erupted at Banglamung Police Station when a transgender woman, identified as Mr. Natthaphon “Tao” Naksaket, 31, arrived to file a complaint about a stolen motorcycle key on January 10.

As Police Lieutenant Natthan Chantawong was taking the report, the complainant began acting erratically, loudly talking to herself and pretending to livestream on her phone, though the device wasn’t recording anything. Observing her suspicious behavior, the officers suspected drug influence and called in investigators to question her further.



Shockingly, Mr. Natthaphon pulled out 14 small bags of crystal meth, weighing over 10.56 grams, and placed them on the table, asking officers to confirm the drugs were genuine. She also explained a new method of using crystal meth mixed with saline solution for injection, admitting to using the drugs but denying any intention to sell them.

Mr. Natthaphon further claimed she was immune from arrest due to being connected to a high-ranking police officer. She also revealed her profession involved running an online lottery gambling website in partnership with the friend who allegedly stole her motorcycle key.

The situation escalated when she began arguing loudly with her friend over the phone, reciting bedtime prayers aloud, and demanding that the officers line up straight, threatening to reassign the entire station if they disobeyed.







A subsequent search of her belongings revealed additional items, including 13 unused insulin syringes, 5,300 baht in cash, five debit cards, eight lottery tickets, a mobile phone, and a prayer book.

The police, stunned by the unfolding events, arrested her on drug possession charges and confiscated all items as evidence. She was taken into custody for further legal proceedings at Banglamung Police Station.

































