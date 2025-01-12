Bringing Back the Classroom Vibes – HHN Foundation hosts Children’s Day with 3,000 gifts and fun activities

PATTAYA, Thailand – The ASEAN Learning Center of the HHN Foundation for Thai Children hosted their annual Children’s Day celebration on January 11.The event featured staff dressed in school uniforms, bringing a nostalgic touch to the festivities. They prepared 3,000 gifts and organized a variety of games and activities for children under the foundation’s care and those from the Pattaya area.

Highlights included photo booths with stylish backdrops, interactive games, and a lucky draw offering exciting prizes such as bicycles, school supplies, toys, snacks, and scholarships. These prizes aimed to motivate and inspire children in their educational journeys, spreading joy and positivity on this special day.







































