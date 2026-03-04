Transgender woman files complaint after alleged assault and robbery by motorcycle taxi rider in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 34-year-old transgender woman has filed a police complaint on March 3 after allegedly being sexually harassed and robbed by a motorcycle taxi rider who left her stranded in a secluded alley in east Pattaya.

The victim, identified as “Mayu” (pseudonym), told reporters that the incident occurred around 4:00 a.m. on March 2 inside a quiet alley off Soi Nong Mai Kaen.

According to Mayu, she had been drinking heavily along Walking Street Pattaya before accepting a ride home from a motorcycle taxi rider who offered to take her back to her accommodation.







During the journey, she became suspicious as the route appeared unusually long and increasingly isolated. When she questioned the driver, he allegedly told her he was sexually aroused and demanded that she help him achieve sexual gratification before continuing the trip.

Fearing for her safety, Mayu said she attempted to persuade the driver to take her to her room instead, suggesting they could go somewhere safer. However, he reportedly refused and insisted on stopping in the secluded alley.

After the incident, the rider allegedly abandoned her in the area and fled with her belongings, including a small gold ring weighing approximately 0.6 grams, 20 baht in cash, and a Samsung Galaxy A6 mobile phone valued at around 3,000 baht.

Left without money or a phone, Mayu said she walked along the road until she was able to seek assistance from local residents, who helped contact police. Due to her intoxicated state at the time, officers initially advised her to rest and file a formal complaint once she had regained full awareness.





She has since filed an official report with investigators at Nongprue Police Station. Authorities said they will review CCTV footage in the area in an effort to identify and apprehend the suspect for legal proceedings.

Police reminded the public to exercise caution when using transportation services late at night and encouraged victims of crime to report incidents promptly.



































