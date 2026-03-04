Woman collapses on South Pattaya Road, swift action by city officers averts crisis

PATTAYA, Thailand – Quick-thinking municipal officers and Good Samaritans sprang into action after a Thai woman suddenly collapsed and began vomiting on South Pattaya Road on March 3, prompting an urgent call for assistance.

Concerned members of the public alerted Pattaya City enforcement officers, who rushed to the scene and found the woman suffering from dizziness and weakness. Officers immediately administered basic first aid and monitored her condition closely until she regained consciousness.







Witnesses gathered to offer support, helping provide space and comfort while authorities worked to stabilize her. After her condition improved, officers ensured she was safely escorted back to her accommodation.

Officials said the incident serves as a reminder that beyond its vibrant image, Pattaya remains a community ready to care for those in need.



































