Massive blaze engulfs wood warehouse in East Pattaya, six fire engines deployed

PATTAYA, Thailand – A late-night fire tore through a wood storage warehouse in east Pattaya, prompting a major emergency response with six fire engines battling the flames for nearly an hour.

At approximately 11:00 p.m. on March 2, rescue volunteers from Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Foundation were alerted to a fire at Surapha Timber Shop, located along the motorway frontage road in Nong Pla Lai subdistrict, Banglamung.







The site is a large timber retail outlet with a warehouse used to store sawdust — highly flammable material. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered intense flames and thick plumes of smoke billowing into the night sky.

Fire engines from Nong Pla Lai Municipality, totaling six units, were dispatched to the scene. Crews worked urgently to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings and storage areas. After more than 40 minutes of continuous water spraying, authorities managed to bring the fire under control within a limited area.



A shop employee said he was at his dormitory when his girlfriend called to inform him of the fire. He rushed to the scene and found the warehouse engulfed in flames. Witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion-like sound shortly before the fire rapidly intensified.

Initial assessments suggest the blaze may have been caused by an electrical short circuit, though officials say a full forensic investigation will be conducted to determine the exact cause and assess the extent of the damage.

No injuries were immediately reported.



































