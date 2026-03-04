Drunk Indian jet ski rider plows into Russian tourist in Jomtien swim zone

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 65-year-old Russian tourist was injured after being struck by a jet ski allegedly driven by an intoxicated Indian man who breached a designated swimming zone off Jomtien Beach late Sunday morning.

At approximately 11:00 a.m. on March 2, the Pattaya Marine Disaster Prevention Radio Center received reports that a foreign woman had been hit by a jet ski inside the marked swim area near Soi 5, Jomtien Beach.







Marine rescue teams, coastal lifeguards, and volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon were dispatched immediately to the scene.

Rescuers found the victim, identified as 65-year-old Russian national Irina, about five meters from shore within the buoy-marked swimming zone. She sustained a head laceration and was described as being in a state of extreme shock. Emergency responders brought her ashore for first aid before transferring her to Bangkok Hospital Pattaya for further treatment.

While first responders were assisting the injured woman, a 34-year-old Indian national, identified as Jayesh Manvendra, reportedly approached and knelt in apology, admitting he had been operating the jet ski that struck her. He claimed he did not see the swimmer in the water.



Lifeguards said they had observed the jet ski crossing the buoy line into the clearly marked swimming area and were attempting to order the rider out due to safety concerns. Moments later, the craft collided with the Russian tourist.

Police from Pattaya City Police Station took the man into custody for questioning. Officers said he appeared heavily intoxicated and was speaking incoherently. He has been charged with reckless conduct causing injury and will face further legal proceedings.

Authorities reiterated warnings that jet skis and other motorized watercraft are strictly prohibited from entering designated swimming zones, stressing that violations pose serious risks to beachgoers.



































