Thai Police tighten security at US, Israeli and Iranian embassies, consider visa extensions for stranded nationals

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thai police have stepped up security measures for Middle Eastern nationals and key diplomatic sites in Thailand following escalating hostilities between the United States, Israel and Iran.

At the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Pol. Gen. Samran Nuanma, Deputy National Police Chief, said the Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police has ordered stricter monitoring to ensure the safety of Middle Eastern residents and visitors in Thailand.







Authorities are implementing a four-pronged approach:

First, immigration authorities under the Immigration Bureau are compiling and reviewing data on nationals from countries involved in the conflict, identifying where they are residing in Thailand — both from nations considered attackers and those targeted.

Second, police are monitoring gathering places and activity venues where foreign nationals may assemble. This involves coordination between the Special Branch Police, Immigration Bureau, Tourist Police and local officers.

Third, provinces known for frequent gatherings linked to the concerned nationalities will receive heightened surveillance.

Fourth, workplaces connected to these communities will also be monitored by Special Branch and metropolitan police units.



Embassy Security Intensified

Although no formal requests for additional protection have been made by diplomatic missions, authorities have proactively ordered enhanced security around the embassies of the three primary countries involved — the United States, Israel and Iran.

Police are also on alert to prevent any attempts to exploit the international situation to incite unrest domestically, including political tensions or instability linked to Thailand's southern border provinces.





Possible Visa Extensions Considered

Regarding the possibility of extending visas for Middle Eastern tourists unable to return home due to the conflict, Pol. Gen. Samran said no such cases have yet been officially reported. However, if individuals are genuinely unable to travel back, authorities would consider extensions on a case-by-case basis.

Thai officials emphasized that the measures are precautionary and aimed at maintaining public safety while ensuring Thailand remains secure for residents and visitors alike.




































