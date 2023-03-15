Transgender woman climbs Pattaya police station flagpole, flashes tourists

Pattaya police are blaming mental-health issues for a transgender woman climbing a flagpole and flashing tourists outside the police station.

Tourists took videos and officers cajoled the unidentified woman to come down from the pole around 12:15 a.m. March 13 at the Pattaya Beach Soi 9 police station. No motive for her climb was given.







People tried to convince the woman to come down, but were greeted with insults and flashes of her implanted breasts.

Finally the sideshow ended when police got the woman to climb down and go inside.



























