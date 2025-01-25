Transgender suspects detained for robbing Indian and Turkish tourists Pattaya, spending money at host bars

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Police held a press conference to announce the arrest of two transgender individuals involved in separate theft cases targeting Indian and Turkish tourists.

The suspect, Mr. Kachaphaphak “Sara” Chamnanphot, 42, was apprehended under an arrest warrant, dated January 22, for the charge of “theft during nighttime.” On January 19, at around 11:25 PM, Sara allegedly stole a gold necklace from an Indian tourist at Pattaya Beach, opposite the Hard Rock Hotel. The suspect was later arrested near a residence in Nongprue Sub-district.







The suspect, Mr. Samai Polchai, 39, was apprehended under an arrest warrant, dated January 23, for the charge of “theft during nighttime using a vehicle for convenience or escape.” On January 22, , at approximately 4:30 AM, Samai was accused of pickpocketing a Turkish tourist on Pattaya Second Road near Soi 8, opposite the High-Five Hotel.

The suspect was arrested at a hotel in Nongprue Sub-district with evidence, including 12 $100 bills, a black fabric handbag, and a gray dress worn during the incident.



During interrogation, the suspects admitted to committing the crimes. They confessed to targeting tourists walking alone, particularly those wearing visible necklaces or carrying wallets, in quieter areas such as the beach. They used the stolen money to enjoy host bars and, once the funds were depleted, returned to commit further thefts.

The suspects have been handed over to Pattaya Police investigators for legal proceedings.

































