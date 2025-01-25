Pattaya Mayor supports ‘Entertainment Complex’ that goes beyond just a casino

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet has expressed his support for the government’s plan to establish “Entertainment Complexes” in key tourist cities such as Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Pattaya. The initiative is aimed at boosting the economy and tourism industry.

The proposal aligns with Pattaya’s existing policies under the “We Love Pattaya” group, which campaigned for such developments in its election platform. The city’s strategic goals include creating an “Entertainment Complex” that goes beyond just a casino, envisioning a multi-faceted venue featuring theaters, water parks, amusement parks, shopping malls, and various attractions to cater to diverse tourist groups.







Mayor Poramet emphasized that diversifying Pattaya’s attractions is key to drawing more visitors. The Entertainment Complex would help expand Pattaya’s appeal to family-oriented tourists, as well as for hosting conferences, exhibitions, and other events, enhancing the city’s overall allure and boosting the economy.

However, the mayor stressed the importance of clear guidelines to ensure the complex does not encourage gambling or other activities that could harm the public. He stated that the city awaits the government’s detailed policies but fully supports a comprehensive Entertainment Complex to elevate Pattaya’s status as a premier tourist destination.

































