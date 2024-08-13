Transgender caretaker suspected of hidden camera in Pattaya apartment 

PATTAYA, Thailand – A hidden camera discovered inside an air conditioning encasing in a rented apartment in East Pattaya has raised serious privacy concerns. The tenant who found the camera expressed deep anxiety, fearing that the footage could be used maliciously. The prime suspect, a transgender caretaker with access to the building, has since disappeared and is currently unreachable.







Mr. A, a 20-year-old tenant, described the unsettling discovery. “I had been living in the apartment with two female friends for just over a month,” he said. “On July 29, I returned to find the transgender caretaker exiting the room. She claimed she had entered to fix an electrical short circuit because she was concerned about a potential fire. Her explanation and behaviour seemed suspicious.”

On August 7, Mr. A noticed water dripping from the air conditioning vent and found a camera lens inside. “It was a real-time recording device modified to be powered by the air conditioner’s wiring, with a memory card slot,” he explained. Ms. B, another tenant, contacted the caretaker and the apartment owner immediately.

During the inspection, Ms. B discreetly recorded the caretaker, suspecting she might have removed the camera’s memory card. “The caretaker has since vanished and remains uncontactable,” Ms. B said. “Adding to our concerns, security footage from the day she entered the room was missing.”

Ms. B is deeply worried that the footage, which captured private moments, could be distributed online. “I am determined to pursue legal action once the investigation is complete,” she added.

The victims have filed a formal complaint with Banglamung Police Station. Deputy Police Inspector Pol. Lt. Col. Amnat Kamphon has launched an investigation, including a review of security footage and efforts to identify the suspect. The transgender caretaker, who had worked at the building for over 10 years, is a key figure in the investigation. Authorities plan to question all involved parties, including the building owner, and have sent the camera for forensic examination. The police have assured a thorough and impartial investigation.





































