Pattaya flower shop faces sharp price hike amid jasmine shortage

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pho Thong, a well-known flower shop in Pattaya’s Naklua area, has been forced to double its prices this year due to a steep rise in jasmine costs, driven by an unprecedented shortage. The shop, famed for its beautiful jasmine garlands, has had to make significant changes to its operations in response to the escalating prices.







“In previous years, we would display sample garlands for customers to choose from and create fresh ones on request,” said Phakhayot Phalaphon, the owner of Pho Thong. “But with the cost of jasmine doubling compared to 2023, we now have to sell the garlands on display directly to customers.”

Phakhayot explained that this year she had to source jasmine from multiple suppliers due to the insufficient stock available. “We invested 300,000 baht just to acquire the jasmine flowers, and even then, it was at a very high price,” she noted. To cover costs and still make a small profit, Pho Thong has had to increase prices significantly. “A garland that previously cost 100 baht is now 200 baht, and one that was 200 baht now sells for 400 baht,” Phakhayot added.

Despite the price hike, customer demand remains strong, with the shop bustling from early morning. While some customers continue to purchase large garlands, others are opting for smaller, more affordable options. To accommodate varying budgets, Pho Thong also offers non-fresh garlands and potted jasmine plants, with special orders for custom-made garlands starting at 1,000 baht.





































