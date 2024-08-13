Gun-toting Thai man alarms Middle Eastern tourists in South Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – On the night of August 11, a Middle Eastern tourist reported to Pattaya police that a Thai man had brandished a firearm, causing significant alarm among both tourists and local residents in South Pattaya. Concerned that the situation could escalate into violence, the tourist immediately notified the authorities.







Police swiftly launched an investigation and reviewed CCTV footage, which led them to identify the suspect as Natthaphan W., 40. Natthaphan was found in possession of a .38 calibre revolver and a 9mm “blank gun” in Soi Khopai, South Pattaya. Although Natthaphan admitted to owning the firearms, he claimed they had been left with him by someone else, a statement the police considered dubious.

Further questioning revealed that Natthaphan had indeed been the perpetrator. He explained that his actions were inspired by a social media post he had seen depicting a conflict between a Thai individual and a Kuwaiti national. Natthaphan admitted to brandishing the guns to intimidate others, seeking to capitalize on the trending incident online. He claimed his intention was not to cause physical harm but to make a statement in the context of the viral post. Despite his explanations, Natthaphan was arrested and faces charges related to the incident.



































