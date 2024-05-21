PATTAYA SAFETY App Launched to Enhance Tourist Safety

PATTAYA, Thailand – Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, Pol. Col. Navin Theerawit, announced the launch of the PATTAYA SAFETY application, aimed at enhancing safety for both Thai and international tourists visiting Pattaya. Developed under the direction of the provincial police, this app serves as a central platform for incident reporting, tips submission, and direct communication with police and other relevant authorities 24/7.

The PATTAYA SAFETY app boasts various functionalities to aid users in emergencies and safety concerns. Features include online incident reporting, tip-off submission, identity verification using E-KYC standards, and real-time status tracking of reports. Additionally, an SOS button provides quick access to emergency assistance, while a real-time chat feature enables direct communication with officers. The app supports both Thai and English languages and provides an emergency contact number for immediate assistance.









Pol. Col. Navin emphasized the app’s convenience, explaining that users can easily add it by searching for the ID “PATTAYA SAFETY” on LINE. Available on both the App Store and Google Play, the app offers news and updates about Pattaya alongside its safety features.

The introduction of the PATTAYA SAFETY app aims to enhance direct communication between tourists and police, enabling precise location reporting during incidents for accurate and efficient response. Pol. Col. Navin encourages the public and tourists to download the app, highlighting its crucial role in improving safety and response times in Pattaya. Officers are available 24 hours a day through the app to provide continuous support, ensuring a safer environment for residents and visitors alike.





































