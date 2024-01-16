Police officer severely injured in hit-and-run accident

SRI RACHA, Thailand – A police officer fell victim to a hit-and-run accident while en route on his motorbike to facilitate traffic for a Children’s Day event in Bowin sub-district of Sri Racha on January 15.

The accident happened amid heavy rainfall on Sukhapiban 8 Road in front of the Plearn Garden Market. Pol. Sub-Lt. Bancha Chimpha, Deputy Superintendent of Bo Win police station suffered injuries to his face, including forehead fractures, and bruises on his body. The rescue unit provided immediate medical aid before transporting him to a nearby hospital for further treatment.







Witnesses indicated that a second motorcycle, a blue Wave with an unknown registration number, driven by a man in a red shirt, followed the officer. The driver fled hastily toward the Bueng Sub-district post-collision. Pol. Col. Anek Sratongyoo, Superintendent of Bo Win Police Station, directed the investigation and traffic control units to analyze CCTV footage for the identification and apprehension of the hit-and-run driver.































