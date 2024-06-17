Panic strikes as fire breaks out at east Pattaya petrol station

PATTAYA, Thailand – A fire broke out at a petrol station in Soi Nern Plubwan, east Pattaya, filling the area with smoke from flames emanating from a storage room. Firefighters responded swiftly, deploying chemical extinguishers and water trucks to douse the flames. The fire was extinguished in a short time, resulting in minimal damage to the property.

Bussakorn Manalaw, 28, reported that while employees were working as usual, a power fluctuation occurred, causing a brief outage followed by a sudden surge. The electrical system had previously experienced issues and had been inspected and repaired by the electricity authority.







“This incident caused considerable chaos as everyone fled in different directions, fearing the risk of the fire spreading to the main petrol station,” said Bussakorn. “Fortunately, one man managed to remain calm and alerted the authorities, leading to the successful containment of the fire.” No injuries were reported, and authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire.





































